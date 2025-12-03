Jharkhand’s Johargram takes tribal textiles to global platforms

Ranchi, Dec 3 (PTI) For designer Ashish Satyavrat Sahu, the journey of brand Johargram began with a simple idea — to place Jharkhand’s tribal textiles on the national map while keeping Khadi and Swadeshi at the heart of his work. Five years on, the initiative has not only created new visibility for the state’s weaving traditions but also taken them to global platforms.

Sahu said he draws constant inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s belief that Khadi symbolises self-reliance and cultural identity.

“We are promoting Khadi, Swadeshi and sustainable fashion. Johargram is based in Jharkhand, and its core work is in Jharkhandi tribal textiles,” he told PTI.

The designer’s work received a national spotlight recently when Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned him in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Calling the recognition the “greatest achievement” for Johargram, Sahu said the appreciation has given the initiative a new identity.

“People have started talking about it, which will bring even more success to our work,” he said.

Another moment of pride came when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wore a Johargram ensemble, which Sahu describes as a significant endorsement of local craftsmanship.

Founded on November 15, 2020, Johargram operates out of Ranchi and aims to bring tribal clothing into mainstream fashion while enhancing the visibility of Jharkhand’s cultural identity. Besides Jharkhand, the brand now works with tribal textile clusters in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Assam as demand increases.

“We buy fabrics directly from weavers without disturbing their traditional roots, and then add value to them by incorporating fashion design,” Sahu said. Orders today come not only from across India but also from the US, Europe, the Middle East, Canada and Australia.

The brand sees a surge in demand during tribal festivals such as Sarhul and Karama, with buyers from several states turning to Johargram’s designs. The initiative is also playing a role in reviving weaving practices in Jharkhand by offering training from basic to advanced levels.

Johargram’s work extends beyond textiles. In Pakur, the team collaborates with bamboo artisans to develop lamps; in Hazaribagh, it works with Sohrai painters to integrate the art form into fabric; and efforts are under way to promote Dokra craft.

“Our focus is on both tribal clothing and tribal crafts so that they can connect with modern designs while staying rooted in Swadeshi principles,” he said.

Sahu credited his early career experience with leading designer Ritu Kumar for shaping his vision. “When I saw how she revived Zardozi and Aari work, I felt that Jharkhand’s tribal textiles also had immense potential. No one had explored this space yet, and as a Jharkhand native, I felt I should work here,” he said.

Until recently, Jharkhand’s tribal textiles were not being sent for national awards, but Johargram has changed that by nominating entries for the past two years.

Support from both state and central governments has further boosted the initiative. Jharkhand provides free stalls at major exhibitions such as the India International Trade Fair in Delhi and Mumbai, while the Centre invited Johargram to present a show on National Handloom Day.

The government’s push for Swadeshi, Sahu said, is strengthening local economies and helping keep “the country’s money within the country”.

Johargram’s core team has 15 members, supported by around 200 weavers, artisans and craft workers.

During Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi had said that Sahu has taken Jharkhand’s tribal weaving heritage to a global audience through the Johargram brand, enabling people abroad to discover the state’s cultural richness. PTI RPS NN