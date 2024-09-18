JIKA Smart Installation Systems to expand capacity to 70 MW/month, set up new unit

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) JIKA Smart Installation Systems on Wednesday said it will expand its manufacturing capacity of data centre infrastructure components to 70MW per month to meet the rising demand in the country.

Under the expansion plan, the company will set up a new facility in Khalapur, Maharashtra, near its existing plant, JIKA Smart Installation Systems said in a statement.

JIKA Smart Installation Systems, which is engaged in data centre infrastructure projects, said that the new facility will add 40 MW per month to its current production capacity of 30 MW per month.

"With an investment of Rs 5 crore, the new facility will span across some 30,000 square feet of area. The added capacity will help the company in serving its domestic as well as international clients with greater ease,” JIKA said.

"This expansion is expected to create substantial employment opportunities, with 100 new positions in the factory, 200+ roles for site installations, and 50 engineering positions dedicated to project delivery and support,” said Rushabh Dedhia, Managing Director, JIKA Smart Installation Systems.

JIKA said that its expansion comes at a time when the data centre industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, led by the increasing need for data storage across various sectors.

According to a recent JLL report, global data centre storage capacity is projected to grow from 10.1 zettabytes (ZB) in 2023 to 21.0 ZB in 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 18.5per cent over the next five years.

The company, which has expertise in building climate-resilient data centre infrastructure, has completed 13 lakh square feet of data centre space and over 280 MW of projects, he added.

JIKA said it is also creating an additional 5 lakh square feet of infrastructure in the pipeline, totalling 452 MW in India alone. In the Middle East and APAC regions, JIKA has also executed 1.7 lakh square feet of data centre infrastructure with a 90 MW capacity, it stated. PTI IAS MR MR