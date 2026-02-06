JIL commissions Rs 1,100cr advanced metal coating line in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) BC Jindal Group's Jindal (India) Limited (JIL) on Friday announced the commissioning of a state-of-the-art advanced metal coating line at its Ranihati manufacturing complex in Howrah, West Bengal, involving an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

The first coated product has been rolled out this week, marking a key milestone in the company's downstream capacity expansion and modernisation programme, a statement said.

With the new line, Jindal (India) expects its production of value-added coated steel products to rise by about 60 per cent to nearly 0.3 million metric tonnes, while revenue is projected to grow by around 20 per cent in FY26, supported by higher volumes and an improved product mix.

These products cater to sectors such as infrastructure, construction, white goods, solar mounting structures, engineered buildings and premium roofing.

"The commissioning of this advanced metal coating line reflects our long-term vision to build a strong, technology-led downstream steel platform in India," said Shyam Sunder Jindal, promoter of BC Jindal Group, adding that investments in advanced manufacturing would help enhance product quality and expand value-added offerings.

The commissioning forms part of the group's previously announced Rs 1,500-crore capex plan for expanding downstream steel capacity in West Bengal.

The new facilities will strengthen the company's presence in galvanised iron and galvalume products, targeting fast-growing infrastructure, white goods and high-exposure industrial applications, the company said.

Jindal (India) Limited, one of the oldest players in the downstream steel products segment, currently derives a significant portion of its revenue from eastern India, followed by the southern region.

Contributions from north and west India account for around 20 per cent of revenue, which the company aims to raise to 30 per cent in the near term through capacity expansion and market penetration.

Separately, Jindal (India) has secured a Letter of Approval through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jindal India Steel Tech Limited, to set up a greenfield steel manufacturing plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

The company plans to invest Rs 3,600 crore in the first phase and a total of Rs 15,000 crore in the state in three phases by 2030. PTI BSM NN