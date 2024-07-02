Jindal Advanced Materials aims to increase FRP rebar capacity five-fold by FY26

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Jindal Advanced Materials has said it aims to increase its FRP rebar production capacity five-fold to 1 lakh metric tonne by the next financial year, aiming to become a leading player in the segment.

Its current production capacity from two plants at Pathredi and Hisar in Haryana is around 18,000 tonne, a company statement said on Monday.

"Jindal Advanced Materials (JAM) gears up to become the world's largest FRP rebar producer. We plan to reach a total production capacity of 1,00,000 metric tonne per annum by the end of FY26.

"We are setting up a new plant for FRP (Fibre-reinforced Polymer) rebar in Pathredi on a 6-acre land which we have already acquired. We have also announced our plans to set up a carbon fibre plant in Trichy, Tamil Nadu," it said, without sharing any financial details.

With the expansion, the company is targeting segments like railways, infrastructure, sheet moulding compound, and carbon fibre.

FRP rebars are 35 per cent cost-effective compared to steel rebars and heat-resistant. The commodity is a key component of landmark construction projects like the Burj Khalifa, Kanagawa Expressway (Japan) and various Marina Piers and metro systems. These are over three times lighter than steel.

In January, JAM had signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a new manufacturing plant at a strategic investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

JAM, a part of USD 38 billion O P Jindal Group, is a leading manufacturer of composite materials like FRP rebars, carbon fibre and cable trays. PTI ABI DR