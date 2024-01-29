Jindal Aluminium launches fabrication division

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jindal Aluminium on Monday said it has launched a new fabrication division.

Advertisment

Powered by in-house developed tools, the new segment is another value-added offering after the launch of its environment-friendly powder coating unit, according to a statement.

The foundation of the fabrication unit is based on cutting-edge machinery and equipment supported by skilled employees.

It aims to tackle challenges associated with engineered aluminium fabrication, the company said in the statement.

"Launching the fabrication unit marks a significant step in our journey to offer value-added service to our customers, and we are confident that they will benefit immensely from its versatility and precision," Jindal Aluminium Vice Chairman and Managing Director Pragun Khaitan said. PTI SID SHW