Jindal Aluminium posts 10pc growth in aluminium extruded products output

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Jindal Aluminium on Monday said the output of aluminium extruded products rose by 10 per cent to 1,15,920 tonnes in 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period.

Aluminium extruded products find application in various industries like auto and construction.

The company produced 49,461 tonnes of aluminium flat-rolled products in 2023-24.

Jindal Aluminium operates three manufacturing plants at Bengaluru, Dabaspet in Karnataka, and a newly acquired manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. These facilities have a total manufacturing capacity of 2.35 lakh tonnes per annum. In addition to the fabrication unit, the company also has in-house, environment-friendly surface coating facilities like powder coating and anodising.

The company is a leading producer of aluminium extruded and aluminium flat-rolled products in the country. PTI SID MR