Jindal Cement MD Parth Jindal elected as CMA president

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Cement Manufacturers’ Association, the lobby group of the industry, on Thursday said that Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, has been elected as its new president at the annual general meeting.

Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement, was elected as the vice president, a statement issued by Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA) said.

Jindal takes over charge as head of CMA from Shree Cement Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury.

CMA, which claims to represent almost 70 per cent of the installed cement capacity in the country, unanimously endorsed the new president and vice President, reaffirming their confidence in the Association's leadership.

"Marking a first in CMA’s history, the association is led by a President and Vice President from the younger generation, whose dynamic outlook and forward-looking ideas are expected to further strengthen CMA and its sustainability agenda," the statement said.

Jindal (35) is the youngest elected President in the Association's 60-year history, said CMA, adding that he is "expected to bring in new energy and perspective to address key challenges facing the Indian Cement Industry".

"In his role as President, Jindal will be responsible for driving CMA's policy agenda with the policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders, with an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, energy transition (decarbonisation) and logistics optimisation, to present the collective voice and priorities of the cement industry at CMA. Enlarging the CMA membership base would also be a key priority," it added. Jindal said the cement industry is currently balancing rapid infrastructure growth with sustainability imperatives.

"My focus will be on deepening collaboration with the policy makers at the Centre and state level, ensuring that the Indian cement industry remains globally competitive while staying steadfast in its contribution to India's long-term development goals," he said.

Singhania said CMA is aligned with the government’s vision to achieve carbon neutrality (Net Zero) by 2070.

"I look forward to working closely with the CMA member companies to advance our policy agenda for action and sustaining our continued partnership for India's growth and nation building," he said.

With an installed Cement capacity of 700 million tonnes per annum, India is the second-largest cement manufacturer globally. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL