Jindal Group begins probe against senior executive facing molestation charges

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A Jindal Group company senior executive facing allegations of molestation by a female fellow flight passenger has been sent on administrative leave and a third-party investigation has been started to probe the matter.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent allegations involving a senior executive in our company. We recognize the gravity of the situation and are committed to addressing it with utmost seriousness, care, integrity, and urgency," Vulcan Green Steel said in a statement.

Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel (VGS) is the steel arm of Vulcan Green, which is part of the Naveen Jindal-led Group of companies.

In line with the company's zero-tolerance policy, and to ensure a fair and independent review, the executive has been placed on administrative leave. To maintain impartiality, the company is appointing an independent, credible third party to lead the investigation, the statement said.

On Friday, Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal promised to investigate allegations of molestation against the CEO of one of the group companies levelled by a female passenger onboard a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi, saying his group has a zero-tolerance policy in such matters.

The female passenger alleged that the executive showed her some obscene videos by calling them movie clips. PTI ABI ABI MR