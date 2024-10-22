Jindal Group to expand cement capacity to 7 MnTPA with Rs 2,200 cr investment

New Delhi: Jindal Group on Tuesday announced commissioning of a cement grinding unit of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) in Odisha, as part of its Rs 2,200 crore expansion plan.

Advertisment

In a statement, the group said, "Its arm Jindal Panther Cement (JPC) has commissioned the first cement grinding unit with a capacity of 1.5 MTPA, reinforcing commitment to low-carbon cement production. The facility will utilise about 1 MnTPA of blast furnace slag." Slag is a by-product produced from steel manufacturing through blast furnace route.

JPC plans to scale up its production capacity at both Angul and Raigarh to 7 MnTPA from from 1 MnTPA at present, infusing an investment of Rs 2,160 crore, it said.

The grinding unit is designed with low-carbon technologies and uses slag to produce cement. The facility will source slag from Jindal Steela and Power Ltd's (JSPL) steel plant located nearby in Angul.

Advertisment

JPC CEO Rohit Vohra said, "The commissioning of our Angul grinding unit marks a significant step in our journey towards a sustainable future. We eye to cater to the growing central and eastern India with our green cement commitments."