Jindal (India) forays into steel section pipes and tubes segment

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Jindal (India) Ltd on Wednesday announced a foray into steel section pipes and tubes segment with an investment of Rs 100 crore.

The company aims to achieve monthly section pipes and tubes production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes (MT), which is expected to translate into a sales revenue of Rs 315 crore in FY26, it said in a statement.

"Jindal (India) Ltd has announced its foray into the steel section pipes and tubes segment with an investment of Rs 100 crore at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Bengal," the statement said.

"Our venture into the section steel pipes and tubes segment aligns with the government's Make in India initiative and reiterates our commitment to industrial growth. While catering to the high demand for this product segment, particularly in the eastern region of the country, the company also aims to significantly bolster its exports through this expansion," a company's spokesperson said.