Jindal Nuclear plans to build 18GWe atomic power generation capacity, make significant investments

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Jindal Nuclear will make significant investments to build an 18GWe of nuclear power generation capacity in the country over next two decades.

This strategic initiative aligns with the Government of India's Union Budget 2025 announcement, which targets 100GWe of nuclear power capacity by 2047, supporting sustainable economic growth led by low emission industrialisation while significantly reducing the nation's CO2 footprint, the company said in a statement.

According to a company source, the organisation intends to invest about Rs 1.80 lakh crore to set up the units and a decision on the location will be taken later.

Under this plan, it stated that Jindal Nuclear will build, own and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants, leveraging advanced technologies to ensure world-class safety, operating efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

According to the statement, Jindal Nuclear Power Pvt Ltd (Jindal Nuclear) part of the Naveen Jindal Group, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, one of India's leading green energy companies, has announced an ambitious plan to contribute 18GWe to India's nuclear power capacity.

Jindal Nuclear is the first in the private sector to express interest in investing in nuclear power to accelerate India's transition to a low-carbon economy, providing reliable, round-the-clock CO2 free energy, it stated.

"The Indian government's vision to set up 100GWe nuclear energy by 2047 is exciting and visionary. At Jindal Nuclear, we are very bullish on nuclear energy and believe the private sector must play its role to realise this vision of 100GWe by 2047. Our 18GW nuclear development plan reflects our commitment to supporting India's CO2 free energy vision," said S K Sharma (Sr Advisor at Jindal Nuclear and former Chairman of NPCIL) said in the statement.

The 18GW nuclear energy programme will be developed over the next two decades, incorporating a diverse mix of advanced technologies, including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Gen-IV Reactors, as they reach deployment readiness.

Jindal Nuclear aims to collaborate with global technology leaders, fostering innovation while maintaining world-class safety standards and operational excellence.

This landmark initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs across construction, operations, and ancillary sectors, driving significant contributions to the country's economic growth, the company said.

In addition to its energy ambitions, Jindal Nuclear is committed to community development around its project sites, it said.

Jindal Nuclear, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewable and part of the Naveen Jindal group, is dedicated to advancing India's CO2-free energy future through strategic investments in the nuclear power sector, contributing to the nation's sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth.