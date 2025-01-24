Jindal Saw net profit falls to Rs 479 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Jindal Saw on Friday reported a decline of over 6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 479 crore in the December quarter, on account of lower income.

It had posted Rs 512 crore profit after tax in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income came down to Rs 5,293 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 5,696 crore in the October-December period of the previous year.

The company is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of iron and steel pipe products, fittings and accessories. PTI ABI DR