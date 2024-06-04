Jindal Stainless acquires 100 pc stake in Evergreat International Investment

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Ltd on Tuesday said it has completed the acquisition of Evergreat International Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore (EIPL).

"Acquired 100 per cent stake of EIPL. Consequently, EIPL has become a wholly owned subsidiary, and Chromeni Steels Private Limited (CSPL) a step-down subsidiary," JSL said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition is with effect from June 4, 2024, it said.

Jindal Stainless is India's largest stainless steel manufacturing company. PTI ABI ABI MR