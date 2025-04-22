Jindal Stainless commissions solar project in Odisha in partnership with AB Energia Solutions

New Delhi, Apr 22 ( PTI) Jindal Stainless on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a solar power project in Odisha in partnership with AB Energia Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The solar energy plant installed by Jindal Stainless at its Jajpur unit comprises a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system.

The plant is capable of generating approximately 44.3 million units (MU) of green power annually, significantly reducing the Jajpur unit’s dependence on conventional grid electricity.

This is equivalent to powering 12,000-15,000 households or cutting CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric tonnes annually, Jindal Stainless said in a BSE filing.

"We are redefining the future of stainless steel manufacturing in India by integrating innovative renewable energy solutions and staying accountable to global sustainability standards," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

As demand for low-carbon ‘green steel’ rises globally, such initiatives position Indian industry at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing, ensuring resilience and relevance in a rapidly evolving market landscape, AB Energia Solutions Pvt Ltd Managing Director Siddharth Bhatia said.

Jindal Stainless had a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 38,562 crore in FY24 and is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY27. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in the country and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2024. PTI SID DR