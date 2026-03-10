Jindal Stainless inks pact with XLRI to launch HR development programme

Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Jharkhand-based XLRI to develop a structured HR Competency Development Programme aimed at strengthening human resource leadership in the organisation.

The nine-month competency-building programme blends academic insight with real-world business context to equip Jindal Stainless' HR professionals with the capabilities required to support the company's continuous growth and evolving organisational needs.

"As part of this customised competency development programme, 25 HR professionals from the company's corporate office and plant locations will undergo this learning journey, delivered through a combination of in-person and virtual sessions," Jindal Stainless said in a statement.

The programme is designed to strengthen core HR competencies, enhance processes, and build a future-ready HR function aligned with the evolving needs of the business.

Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, "Any organisation is only as strong as its people, and enabling policies and processes play a critical role in ensuring their long-term success." As the company continues to scale its production to serve a growing customer base, it becomes increasingly important to build a future-ready leadership pipeline, he said.

"Our MoU with XLRI reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and equipping our teams with the strategic capabilities required to drive innovation, lead change, and support the organisation's next phase of growth," Jindal said.

The programme will focus on developing eight core competencies, including business acumen, stakeholder management, culture building, strategic thinking, data analytics, design thinking and problem-solving and critical thinking.

It will comprise 19 interactive sessions of three hours each, along with internal implementation projects and five in-person lessons.

Jindal Stainless Chief Human Resources Officer Sushil Baveja, said, "The HR function today extends far beyond conventional roles and responsibilities. It requires stronger business understanding, analytical capabilities, and the ability to navigate complex organisational dynamics." The company said that through such structured programmes, it continues to invest in workforce development and nurture leadership talent, strengthen organisational culture, and create a workplace environment conducive to continuous learning and growth.

Jindal Stainless had an annual turnover of USD 4.75 billion in FY'25 and is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY'27.

It has 16 manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2025. PTI NAM BDC