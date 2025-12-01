Jindal Stainless introduces program to promote product authenticity

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) To curb counterfeits in the supply chain, stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless has launched a programme that allows retailers and fabricators to verify product authenticity, according to a company statement.

"Counterfeit materials don't just undermine consumer trust, they damage the sector’s credibility and weaken the nation's development. JSL Saathi Pragati is another step in our commitment to empower fabricators and retailers," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in the statement.

The initiative aims to reward retailers and fabricators promoting product authenticity across the market, Jindal Stainless said.

In addition to the rewards, the programme also includes accidental life insurance coverage for the registered fabricators, ensuring enhanced safety and social security for fabricators driving transformation at the ground level.

The programme is also designed to elevate skill development in the stainless steel fabrication community, in line with Jindal Stainless’ long-standing commitment. PTI ABI ABI MR