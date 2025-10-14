Jindal Stainless launches stainless steel salt tipper trailers for safe transportation

Jaipur, Oct 14 (PTI) Jindal Stainless has launched a new range of stainless steel salt tipper trailers to address the long-standing issues of corrosion and high maintenance in salt transportation.

The company expects strong demand from salt-producing regions, such as Sambhar, Nawa and Kuchaman in Rajasthan.

"This will help make salt logistics safer, more sustainable, and cost-efficient," Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, said.

The new trailers offer enhanced durability, reduced maintenance costs and a longer service life compared to conventional mild steel trailers, which typically corrode within 3-4 years.

According to Jindal, the stainless steel trailers are up to 25 per cent lighter with an estimated cost saving of Rs 25-30 lakh over a 10-year period. The expected service life of the trailers is between 15 and 20 years.

He said that industry estimates indicate that India's trailer truck market sees an annual demand of around 70,000 units.

"To support production and adoption, the company is working with certified fabricators and ITI-trained professionals," he added.