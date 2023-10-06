Jindal Stainless partners with IIT Bombay to set up Chair Professorship

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Friday said it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to establish a Chair Professorship at the institute to promote research and innovation in industrial processes and product technologies in the stainless steel space.

Advertisment

"We have decided to...establish a Chair Professorship to create awareness among students and the industry, which will help in the growth of usage of stainless steel usage in the country," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal told reporters.

He said Jindal Stainless is committed to deepening industry-academia collaboration with the larger purpose of building a corrosion-free India.

"This Chair professorship strengthens that very commitment as it will help drive more innovation and research in the field of steel metallurgy. Our goal is to emulate and create new benchmarks in durable and sustainable infrastructure. Partnering with a prestigious institute like IIT Bombay will, undoubtedly, help further these objectives," he noted.

Advertisment

The company also has a programme for training fabricators and railways wagon workshops on better welding methods for stainless steel, Jindal said.

"We are planning to extend our collaborations with architecture colleges, as well as ITIs and food processing institutes," he added.

The company currently has collaborations with IITs, National Institute of Technology (NIT) and polytechnics for incorporating stainless steel as an elective course in their curriculum.

"We are also planning to set up a Centre of Excellence in 1-2 years, which will be a go-to institute for stainless steel," he added.

Speaking on the initiative, IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said, "This is a great opportunity to further R&D within the stainless steel space, as the Chair will leverage the existing knowledge base and promote academic work and pioneering research in this domain". PTI SM BAL BAL