New Delhi (PTI): Jindal Stainless on Wednesday posted 26 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 828 crore in December quarter FY26, driven by increased sales.

In a statement, the company said it was able to maintain a steady momentum in the domestic market, underpinned by consistent demand from key sectors such as automotive, ornamental pipes and tubes, railways & metro, and white goods.

Growing focus on infrastructure expansion, efficient vertical transportation, and strengthened transit networks contributed to the growth, Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) said.

Consolidated net revenue was at Rs 10,518 crore, up 6.2 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA rose 16.6 per cent to Rs 1,408 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

"We continue to advocate for robust regulatory framework of standards and QCOs (quality control orders) to curb the inflow of substandard imports into the country that risk consumer safety," MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

Misuse of FTA (free trade agreement) routes resulted in surge of imports from China and ASEAN countries like Vietnam, leading to continued dumping in India and distorting the level-playing field, particularly for Indian MSMEs, he stated.

The board of directors also approved an interim dividend Re 1 per equity share for FY26. The record date for determining the entitlement of members for the purpose of payment has been set as January 29, 2026.

The dividend shall be paid on or before February 19, 2026.

Jindal Stainless had an annual turnover of Rs 40,182 crore in FY25.