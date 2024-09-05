Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel for Vande Bharat sleeper train

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Jindal Stainless on Thursday said that it has supplied stainless steel for the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches.

"Jindal Stainless has supplied high-strength tempered 301LN grade austenitic stainless steel for this prestigious government project," the company said in a statement.

Apart from providing better performance and durability, the stainless steel used to manufacture these coaches ensures lower life-cycle costs due to its corrosion resistance characteristics, resulting in long-term reliability.

It also enhances passenger safety with its superior crash and fire resistance properties, maintaining the safety standards in railway transport.

"The use of...stainless steel will lead to reduction in the weight of each coach by approximately two tonnes. This weight reduction will lead to improved energy efficiency and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the sustainability goals of modern rail transport. The enhanced safety and aesthetic appeal of this new train symbolises innovation and engineering excellence of the Indian Railways," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

The first batch of coaches is scheduled for dispatch from BEML's Bengaluru plant on September 20, 2024, with an official launch anticipated by December 2024.

The company had a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 38,562 crore in FY24 and is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melting capacity by 2026. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2024. PTI SID HVA