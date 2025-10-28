Jindal Steel appoints Gautam Malhotra as CEO

New Delhi: Jindal Steel on Tuesday said it has appointed Gautam Malhotra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

The decision was taken a meeting of the board of the company, Jindal Steel said in an exchange filing.

Jindal Steel said it announces "appointment of Mr. Gautam Malhotra, as the Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, effective October 28, 2025."

Malhotra has been associated with the company since May 2024 and has since worked closely with the business in all areas -- mining, production, HR, logistics, technology, AI adoption and sales.

Over the past year and a half, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening the company's commercial value chain, along with sales & marketing, logistics, IT and HR. He has been particularly focused on sales generation, go-to-market strategy, logistics support and HR development for the commercial function.

An MBA from Manchester Business School, University of Manchester (UK), Malhotra brings 19+ years of experience across operations, supply chain, sales, marketing, strategy, finance, and mergers & acquisitions.