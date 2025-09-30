Jindal Steel commissions 3 MTPA basic oxygen furnace at Angul plant

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Jindal Steel on Tuesday announced commissioning a basic oxygen furnace (BoF) of 3MTPA capacity as part of its ongoing over Rs 20,000 crore expansion project at Angul in Odisha.

With the installation of the new BoF, the plant's crude steel making capacity has increased to 9 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from 6 MTPA earlier, Jindal Steel said in a statement.

A basic oxygen furnace (BoF) converts molten iron or hot metal into steel using gaseous oxygen.

The Naveen Jindal group company is in process of investing over Rs 20,000 crore to scale up the capacity of its Angul facility to 12 MTPA making it one the country's largest single location steel manufacturing unit.

Jindal Steel said it has commissioned its 250 MT BoF converter at the Angul integrated steel plant, adding 3 MTPA of crude steelmaking capacity.

"The new BoF is now running, and the first heat has been successfully tapped. This achievement marks a significant step toward Angul's goal of becoming a 12 MTPA steel-making plant, with a strong focus on downstream products," said Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel. PTI ABI TRB TRB