Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA blast furnace at Angul plant

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Jindal Steel on Friday announced the commissioning of a blast furnace of 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity at its Angul plant in Odisha as part of the ongoing over Rs 20,000 crore expansion project..

The blast furnace with 5,499 m2 (cubic meters) of inner volume is one of the largest in India, Jindal Steel said in a statement.

The commissioning will help the company double its steel production at the Angul plant to 12 MTPA from the current 6 MTPA at an estimated investment of over Rs 20,000 crore.

"Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul's capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Rooted in Odisha’s culture and powered by cutting-edge technology, this furnace represents our vision to unite tradition with innovation," Jindal Steel Chairman Naveen Jindal while blowing the furnace.

Jindal Steel is part of Naveen Jindal Group which is a global industrial conglomerate with key assets in steel, energy and mining sectors. PTI ABI ABI MR