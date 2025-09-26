Jindal Steel commissions 5mtpa blast furnace in Odisha's Angul

Angul, Sep. 26 (PTI) Jindal Steel on Friday commissioned the blast furnace at its integrated steel plant in Odisha's Angul, doubling hot metal capacity from 4 MTPA to 9 MTPA, a company statement said.

The ceremonial 'blow-in' of a 5 MTPA blast furnace was led by Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Steel. The 'Bhagavati Subhadrika' blast furnace, with a useful volume of 5,499 m3, ranks among the world's largest and most advanced, the statement said.

"Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul's capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat," Naveen Jindal said.

He said, Angul will now serve as the company's central hub for future expansion.

Planned developments include a dedicated port at Paradeep, a slurry pipeline and a coal pipe conveyor to enhance supply chain efficiency, the Shreebhoomi Power Plant, and new coke oven facilities, the chairman said.

Together, these projects will establish Angul as the cornerstone of Jindal Steel's global growth strategy, he claimed.