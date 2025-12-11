Jindal Steel increases heat treatment capacity to 60,000 tn per month

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Jindal Steel on Thursday said it has increased its heat treatment capacity to 60,000 tonnes a month, making it the country's largest player in the segment.

Heat treatment capacity refers to a facility's ability to process steel to alter properties like hardness, toughness, and strength.

In a statement, Jindal Steel said, "It has become India's largest heat treatment player." The company said it has increased the monthly heat-treating capacity to 60,000 tonnes from 20,000 tonnes earlier to cater to demand from sectors such as infrastructure, engineering, energy, and heavy machinery.

The company now offers a comprehensive product range in furnace normalised (FN) and quenched & tempered (Q&T) categories. This facility is capable of processing plates with thicknesses ranging from 6 mm to 200 mm and widths up to 5 meters, S. K. Pradhan, Head of Flat Products at Jindal Steel, said.

This technological advancement equips Jindal Steel to manufacture high-end products previously imported into India, directly supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, he said.

Jindal Steel owns and operates two integrated steel plants at Angul (Odisha) and Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), having a total capacity of 12.6 million tonnes (MT). The company looks to increase its capacity to 15.6 MT by FY26.