Jindal Steel moves up in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Jindal Steel has scored 72 points out of 100 in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an index which evaluates sustainable practices of corporates.

From a score of 30 based on its 2024 CSA assessment, it has moved 42 points up in the 2025 assessment, the company said in a statement.

Naveen Ahlawat, President & Head, Sustainability and Decarbonisation, Jindal Steel, said, "The recognition reflects efforts taken to strengthen governance, improve disclosure quality and embed accountability across our sustainability framework." Further, Jindal Steel has now been included as a 2026 Sustainability Yearbook Member. Of over 9,200 companies assessed globally, 848 across 59 industries were selected. In steel, 11 of 129 assessed companies were included. Overall, the S&P Global ESG score of the company has improved from 37 to 74. PTI ABI MR