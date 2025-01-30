Jindal's JSW foundation to develop ski resort Gulmarg as world-class destination

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Billionaire Chairman and Managing Director of JSW group Sajjan Jindal on Thursday announced various initiatives to develop the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir as a world-class destination for holidays.

Jindal made the announcement after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who engaged in a series of high-profile one-on-one meetings during the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) event here.

“Had a great meeting with Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. We discussed the development of Gulmarg along with the ski slopes to make it a world class destination for skiing and holidays. The JSW Group will take up various initiatives through the JSW Foundation!” Jindal wrote in a post on X.

Gulmarg, about 50 km from summer capital Srinagar, is the star attraction for tourists visiting Kashmir, especially the winter sports lovers.

It is hosting the fifth Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) 2025 from February 22 to 25, with over 1,000 athletes from 35 states, Union Territories and sports boards expected to participate in competitions such as alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, ski mountaineering, snowboarding and a demonstration sport—snowshoe racing.

Abdullah, who also shared Jindal’s post, said he engaged in pivotal discussions with sector leaders at the MICE event to unlock Jammu and Kashmir’s untapped potential.

“…preserving ecology, celebrating heritage and prioritizing immersive experiences over volume. J&K isn’t just heaven on earth—it’s India’s all-season gateway to wonder,” the chief minister wrote in another post shared on X by his office.

A J&K government spokesman said the Wednesday evening discussions between the chief minister and industrial leaders focused on fostering collaborations across diverse sectors, including sports, fashion, culinary arts, wellness, healthcare, and technology.

Among the key interactions, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj and his team discussed promoting golf tourism and sports infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Anita Dongre and her team explored opportunities to revive Kashmir’s traditional textiles and craftsmanship on global platforms through her label Kashmiri fashion.

Michelin-starred Chef Vikas Khanna and his team deliberated on leveraging Kashmir’s unique cuisine to enhance culinary tourism and cultural exchange, the spokesman said.

Additionally, he said, wellness expert Mickey Mehra highlighted strategies to integrate wellness tourism with Kashmir’s serene landscapes.

Discussions with the health team focused on advancing public health initiatives and preventive care frameworks in the region, he said.

The spokesman said representatives from tech unicorns, a coalition of high-growth startups, explored tech-driven innovations to boost entrepreneurship and strengthen digital infrastructure in J&K. PTI TAS SKL KRK