Jinkushal Industries bags Rs 42 cr export order from North America

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Jinkushal Industries Ltd, which exports construction and mining machinery, has bagged a Rs 42 crore contract from North America.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that its subsidiary, Hexco Global FZCO, has secured a "repeat export order from a long-standing B2B customer in North America for the supply of 100 units of its in-house brand, HexL 420X Backhoe Loaders." The repeat export order is valued at about USD 5 million (around Rs 42 crore), it added.

The order will be executed progressively over a three-year period with quarterly price alignments reflecting prevailing market conditions.

Jinkushal Industries Limited is a non-OEM exporter and refurbisher of construction and mining machinery. It specialises in refurbishing and exporting used heavy equipment. PTI MJH MJH SHW