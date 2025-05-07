Jio adds 21.4 lakh mobile users in March; Airtel gains 12.5 lakh: TRAI data

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Reliance Jio cemented its lead in Indian telecom market adding 21.74 lakh wireless subscribers in March, while Bharti Airtel's monthly gains were at 12.50 lakh users, according to data released by telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea lost 5.41 lakh mobile users from its network, and its subscriber base shrunk to 20.53 crore users.

As per the data, Jio's addition of 21.74 lakh wireless users during the month pushed up its subscriber count to 46.97 crore.

For Bharti Airtel, the mobile base expanded to 38.98 crore, with addition of 12.50 lakh users in March.

"Total wireless (mobile+5G-FWA) subscribers increased from 1,160.33 million at the end of February-25 to 1,163.76 million at the end of March-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.28 per cent. Total wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 634 million on February-25 to 632.57 million on March-25 and the subscription in rural areas increased from 526.33 million to 531.18 million during the same period," TRAI said in its monthly subscriber data report.

The urban mobile subscriptions fell 0.26 per cent while rural wireless count was up 0.92 per cent.

"Wireline subscribers increased from 36.91 million at the end of February-25 to 37.04 million at the end of March-25," TRAI release said pegging the monthly rate of growth at 0.37 per cent.

The overall wireline tele-density in India remained same at 2.62 per cent at the end of March 2025. PTI MBI HVA