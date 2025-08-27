Jio, Airtel announce relief measures for customers in rain-hit J&K;, HP

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio and Airtel, on Wednesday announced relief measures for customers affected by heavy rains and severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, offering a three-day validity extension for prepaid mobile users with plans expiring this week and a grace period on postpaid bill payments.

In a post on X, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been activated in Jammu & Kashmir.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the heavy rains and landslides in Jammu & Kashmir. To ensure people remain connected during this tough time, @DoT_India has activated Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR), allowing users to latch on to any available network," Scindia said.

Meanwhile, a statement by Jio spokesperson said while the company continues to provide critical connectivity in most of the areas, it recognises the vital role of reliable connectivity in enabling access to emergency services, family communication, and critical updates.

To ensure uninterrupted digital access during this period, Jio is implementing the customer-centric measures, it said, adding that prepaid mobile and JioHome subscribers with expiring plans this week would be granted an automatic three-day validity extension.

Mobile users will get unlimited voice calling and 2GB of high-speed data per day, at no additional cost or recharge requirement, and JioHome users will get 3 additional days benefit of their last valid plan at no additional cost.

Further, postpaid mobile and JioHome users will receive a 3-day grace period for bill payments, for service continuity without interruption.

Airtel, too, announced special measures to support users in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh where unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services.

Prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week, will receive a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1 GB data per day, even if they are unable to recharge, according to a statement by an Airtel spokesperson.

"Unprecedented rains and extreme weather have severely disrupted telecom services across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. In these challenging times, staying connected is more important than ever," Airtel said.

Airtel said postpaid and broadband customers will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services.

"Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) has been enabled in Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh so customers can stay connected through other available networks," the company said.

Airtel said its teams are working on the ground to restore services at the earliest. PTI MBI TRB