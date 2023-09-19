Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

New Delhi: India's largest telecom company Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced the launch of JioAirFiber, its much-awaited 5G home broadband service, across eight metro cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

The new offering was announced by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company's 46th AGM last month.

The company said JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband through its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart homes.

"Jio, the world's largest private mobile data network, today announced the launch of JioAirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across 8 metro cities," a Jio release said.

Jio's optical fibre infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India, its extensive optical-fibre presence putting Jio in close proximity to over 200 million premises. Yet, providing physical last-mile connectivity is often time-consuming in most parts of the country. This leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical fibre to their premises.

According to the release, this is where JioAirFiber comes in, to accelerate connectivity in premises.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani said, "Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But, there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace".

With JioAirFiber, the company is expanding the addressable market to rapidly cover every home in the country with a similar quality of service, he said.

JioAirFiber will provide an opportunity for TV or broadband users to upgrade to a world-class home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service.

The release said that JioAirFiber will provide a strong value proposition and plans enabling digital entertainment (leading 550-plus Digital TV Channels, popular 16 plus OTT apps with subscription); broadband services (indoor WiFi Service); Smart Home services (Cloud PC for Education and Work-from-home, Security and Surveillance solutions, Healthcare, Education, Smart Home IOT, Gaming among others).