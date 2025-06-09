Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund appoints leadership team to drive operations

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock, on Monday announced the appointment of its executive leadership team to drive operations.

The mutual fund company had already announced the appointment of Sid Swaminathan as managing director and CEO last month.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management's leadership team brings together asset management experience, digital innovation and customer-centric product design, the fund house said in a statement.

Together, the team is set to deliver Jio BlackRock’s mission to transform investing in India by making it more accessible and affordable for millions of people, it said.

The company appointed Amit Bhosale as Chief Risk Officer, Amol Pai as Chief Technology Officer and Biraja Tripathy as Head of Product, among others.

Jio BlackRock Asset Management has also announced an early access initiative on its website. The initiative invites individuals to register their interest in Jio BlackRock Asset Management's digital-first offering.

Participants gain a preview of the company's value proposition and begin engaging with its educational content, it said.

Upon signing up, they can access materials covering the fundamentals of investing, as well as further functionality that will allow them to invest once the offering is launched, it said, adding that it empowers individuals with the knowledge to make informed investment choices.

On May 26, 2025, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its mutual fund business to commence operations. PTI DP DP SHW