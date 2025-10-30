Jio-bp sets up 28 EV charging points at its Devanahalli retail outlet

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Jio-bp on Thursday announced the launch of an integrated mobility hub with 28 EV charging points within a retail outlet at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.

The Devanahalli outlet with a multi-fuel retail site offering petrol, diesel, CNG, and a wildbean café now adds an EV charging hub, featuring superfast DC chargers with 28 charging points dispensing up to 360kW, Jio-bp said.

“This flagship destination brings together fuel, CNG, EV, retail, and café experiences under one roof, redefining convenience for customers and travellers alike,” a statement issued by Jio-bp said.

Jio-bp Chairman Sarthak Behuria said the Devanahalli Mobility Station represents our vision for the future of integrated mobility in India.

“Located near Kempegowda International Airport, the hub makes it easier for EV owners and fleets in and around Bengaluru to charge quickly, relax, and continue their journeys with confidence,” Behuria said. PTI GMS GMS ROH