Jio-bp to set up EV charging infra at properties of House of Hiranandani

New Delhi: Jio-bp, a fuel retail joint venture of Reliance Industries and bp, on Wednesday announced a partnership with the House of Hiranandani to set up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at their properties across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Jio-bp, operating under the brand name of Jio-bp pulse in the Electric Mobility space, has established one of the largest and fastest-growing EV charging networks in India. Alongside, operating over two dozen of the country’s biggest charging hubs (with an average of 150+ charge points), the company is building fast charging stations at EV user-friendly places such as malls, restaurants, hotels, workplaces, residential societies, and public parking amongst others.

In a statement, the company said, "With this collaboration, Jio-bp pulse will be expanding its network to the properties of the prestigious House of Hiranandani, starting with marquee locations like Hiranandani Estate and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane." The partnership, it said, furthers Jio-bp's strategy of making world-class EV charging facilities available to the public at affordable prices across India.