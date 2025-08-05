Jio broadband service reaches over 3.65 lakh homes in Assam, says Reliance

Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Reliance Jio’s broadband services have reached over 3,65,920 homes in Assam—across urban centres, smaller towns, and expanding to semi-urban clusters, the company said on Tuesday.

JioAirFiber, the 5G-powered Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, added 7,709 new users in June alone, taking its total user base in Assam to 1,33,279, a company release said.

JioFiber, the company’s wired broadband offering, increased from 2,27,198 subscribers in May to 2,32,741 in June, recording 5,543 new connections.

JioFiber continues to strengthen its presence in key markets through a robust and scalable fibre-optic network, the release said.

The increasing number of users reflects the growing demand for high-speed, dependable internet for daily use across work, learning, entertainment, and digital services, it said.

This growth is being driven by increasing internet usage across the state, with people relying on broadband for a wide range of needs—from attending virtual classes and working remotely to streaming content, accessing government services, and using digital payments. PTI DG NN