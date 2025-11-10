Jio demands spectrum auction for direct-to-device service, telcos differ on 6 Ghz spectrum

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has demanded that spectrum for direct-to-device service of satellite players like Starlink should be treated at par with mobile services and allocated through auction only.

In response to a consultation paper floated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on spectrum auction, telecom operators have shared divergent views, with Reliance Jio suggesting that there should be no reduction in the valuation of radio waves, while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea demanded a lower price for the spectrum bands.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have not raised the issues related to satellite services.

"We submit that the L and S bands globally are referred to as the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) band and are useful for Direct-to-Device (D2D) services. We submit that these should be treated at par with the IMT spectrum and included in the auction," Reliance Jio said in its response.

The government under the Telecommunications Act 2023 has decided to allocate spectrum for satellite services without auction through administrative process.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have been opposing allocation of spectrum for satcom service without auction. Bharti Airtel also joined the wagon to oppose allocation of spectrum for satcom services in urban areas.

However, the tone of telecom operators mellowed down after Donald Trump's victory in the US elections and taking charge as the 47th US President. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took the helm of the temporary advisory body, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel joined hands with Musk-led Starlink to sell its services in the country.

Reliance Jio said that the emerging global trend indicates that satellite operators like Starlink are leveraging spectrum in the range across 1600 MHz to 2600 MHz to offer D2D services.

"These operators are ensuring that satellites can be very much like a Base Station in the sky and there is noneed for any device change as these are like just another gNodeB. Another known case is the iPhone tying up for S-band through Globalstar to offer their services globally. Including these bands in the auction will give the global and Indian service providers an option to enter this market with dedicated spectrum capacities," Reliance Jio said.

Telecom operators have also shared divergent views on spectrum in 6 gigahertz (Ghz) frequency, which is considered vital for providing high-speed 5G service, with Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea seeking its sale in the upcoming auction while Bharti Airtel demanding its exclusion citing lack of devices ecosystem and technical issues with satellite services.

The government has said 400 Mhz of frequencies in 6 Ghz are available for auction, 300 Mhz will be available by 2030 and 500 Mhz will be de- licensed for use by low power applications which means wifi services.

Reliance Jio has demanded that the entire 1200 Mhz spectrum available in the 6 Ghz should be included in the upcoming event even though the government has decided to delicense 500 Mhz of lower frequency range in the band for low power or wifi applications.

Vodafone Idea has demanded to put 400 Mhz of spectrum which is available for use for sale in the upcoming auction.

Airtel on the other hand said approximately 400 MHz - are available in India in 6 Ghz band which limits thepotential for efficient utilization. Furthermore, the ecosystem readiness for this band, in terms of device availability, network equipment, and global harmonization, remains at an early stage.

"Airtel submits that the inclusion of the 6425-6725 MHz and 7025-7125 MHz bands in the forthcoming IMT (mobile services)auction be deferred until these issues are adequately addressed and a mature ecosystem is established," the company said.

In case of the new frequency band of 600 Mhz band, Airtel has suggested that it should be considered for auction only after an appropriate interval - approximately two years - by which time the device and network ecosystem is expected to mature.

Reliance Jio has suggested that the 600 Mhz frequency band is more efficient and its auction determined price should be compared to premium frequencies in the 700 Mhz band.

"Since the 600 MHz band is the only available sub-1GHz band that can provide a large chunk of spectrum suitable for 6G, its valuation should be at least 2 times the ADP of spectrum in the 700 MHz band," Reliance Jio said.