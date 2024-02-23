Jio Fin Services mcap breaches Rs 2.2 lakh crore

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Shares of Jio Financial Services rallied nearly 15 per cent on Friday to take its market valuation past the Rs 2.2 lakh crore-mark.

At the end of the trading session on Friday, Reliance Industries mcap stood at Rs 20,20,470.88 crore.

The scrip of Jio Financial Services rallied 10.62 per cent to settle at Rs 335 apiece on the NSE.

On the BSE, it jumped 10.18 per cent to close at Rs 333.90 apiece.

During the day, it soared 14.50 per cent on both the bourses to reach an all-time peak of Rs 347 per piece.

Also, the company's market valuation jumped Rs 27,922.69 crore to Rs 2,20,458.96 crore during the intra-day trade on the BSE.

At the close of the session, the company's market capitalisation (mcap) stood at Rs 2,12,136.16 crore.

In volume terms, 27 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while nearly 2.43 crore shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

Also, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) gained 0.78 per cent each to close at Rs 2,986.55 and Rs 2,986.35 apiece on the NSE and the BSE.

During the day, the shares of RIL hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 2,995.10 and 2,996.15 per piece on the NSE and the BSE.

In broader equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 15.44 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 73,142.80, while Nifty of the NSE slipped 4.75 points to 22,212.70 on Friday.

Last month, Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a 56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294 crore for the December quarter.

For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit stood at Rs 1,294 crore. PTI HG TRB TRB