Jio Financial Services launches revamped app with host of features

New Delhi: Jio Financial Services on Friday announced the launch of a new and improved JioFinance App that offers a range of services, including loans, savings accounts, UPI bill payments, recharges, and digital insurance.

A beta version of the JioFinance App was launched on May 30, 2024. Over six million users have experienced Jio Financial Services Ltd's (JFSL) new-age digital platform, and the valuable customer feedback received was instrumental in improving the app's overall user experience.

"A wide array of financial products and services have been added since the Beta launch, including loans on mutual funds, home loans (including Balance Transfer), and loans against property. These loans are available at competitive terms and will offer substantial savings for our customers," JFSL said in a statement.

The new app is now available on the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and MyJio, with a wide range of attractive offerings, it said.

On the savings front, the digital savings account from Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL), which can be opened digitally in 5 minutes, offers a secure bank account with biometric authentication and a physical debit card, it said.

Over 1.5 million customers manage their routine, recurring expenses using their JPBL account. Additionally, it said, features such as seamless UPI payments, mobile recharge, and ability to pay credit card bills are empowering customers to transact digitally with ease.

The JioFinance app also offers customers an aggregate view of their holdings across different bank accounts and across their mutual fund holdings, helping them manage their finances better.

Moreover, it said, the JioFinance app brings as many as 24 insurance plans spanning a comprehensive suite of life, health, two-wheeler and motor insurance digitally.

JFSL, along with its joint venture partner BlackRock are also working towards bringing world-class and innovative investment solutions to customers.

"We are well on our way towards becoming a trusted financial companion for the people of India, helping them fulfill their aspirations with our comprehensive suite of financial products," JFSL Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Sethia said.