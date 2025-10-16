Jio Financial Services Q2 net profit up 0.9 pc at Rs 695 cr

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Jio Financial Services on Thursday reported a 0.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 695 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on higher interest income.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 689 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 981 crore during the period under review, from Rs 694 crore in the same period of FY25.

Interest income rose to Rs 392 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 205 crore in Q2 of FY25.

Shares of Jio Financial Services closed at Rs 312.10 crore, down 0.18 per cent over the previous close on BSE.