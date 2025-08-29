Jio forays into smartglasses with JioFrames, brings in reels to Riya to step-up AI play

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Digital firm Jio on Friday announced entry into the smartglass segment by unveiling JioFrames that will allow hands-free access to calls, music, recording of videos, etc, backed by AI voice assistant in multiple Indian languages.

"JioFrames is an AI-powered wearable platform and ecosystem, made for India. With support for multiple Indian languages at launch, you can simply speak to Jio's multilingual AI voice-assistant," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said while sharing the "ﬁrst look" of the device at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

It is a hands-free, AI-powered companion designed for the way India lives, works, and plays, he said.

The segment is dominated by Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses with 73 per cent market share globally in the first half of 2025, as per Counterpoint Research.

Jio introduced slew of new features and tools like reels, photo gallery customisation, etc, to step up competition with global platforms.

Jio has been coming up with all elements of digital ecosystem to enable users generate data and store them securely with privacy within the company's ecosystem that can be leveraged by artificial intelligence for offering personalised services.

Last year, the company announced 100 GB of free data storage on cloud and this year it added intelligence feature to enable users to automatically categorise documents, create reels and promotional materials, etc.

Ambani introduced AI voice assistant "Riya" -- a feature similar to Alexa of Amazon or Siri of Apple.

The company introduced JioLenZ button to customise viewing option.

Jio Platforms President Kiran Thomas introduced cloud-based JioPC details -- an application that will enable user access personal computer features on television with the help of Jio set-top box and an external keyboard.

The company has started offering 100 GB of free cloud storage space to Jio users since Diwali last year. PTI PRS PRS TRB TRB