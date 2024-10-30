Jio leads in mobile data traffic for third consecutive quarter, pips global rivals: Tefficient

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Reliance Jio remained the world leader in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter, outperforming global rivals, consulting and research company Tefficient has said.

In a post on X, Tefficient shared a chart that compared the mobile data traffic of operators like Jio, China Mobile, Airtel, China Unicom and Vodafone Idea.

"@reliancejio remains the world leader in mobile data traffic for the third consecutive quarter. China Mobile with just 2 per cent YoY growth - where Jio and China Telecom had 24 per cent and Airtel 23 per cent. What's happening at China Mobile?," Tefficient wrote in the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Reliance Jio Infocomm clinched a 23.1 per cent increase in standalone net profit for Q2 FY25 to Rs 6,231 crore. The revenue from operations of Reliance Jio Infocomm - the largest of three private telecom players in the Indian telecom market - climbed almost 14.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28,338 crore.

Its ARPU (average revenue per user) - a key metric for telcos - increased to Rs 195.1 with the partial follow-through of the tariff hike and a better subscriber mix, Reliance said in its earnings release on October 14.

The ARPU was substantially higher (by 7.4 per cent) compared to Rs 181.7 in Q1 FY25 and Q2 FY24.

The total subscriber base stood at 478.8 million in Q2 FY25, lower than 489.7 million in Q1 FY25, following some bit of SIM consolidation that the company expects to taper down going forward.

Jio has reached 148 million subscribers on 5G in less than two years of its launch and continues to be the largest 5G operator outside China, the company said.

Per capita data consumption increased to 31GB/month, with a higher mix of 5G and home users.

Jio Platforms - which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses - reported a 23.4 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for Q2 FY25 to Rs 6,539 crore, as average revenue per user surged to Rs 195.1 per month, bolstered by a tariff hike and better subscriber mix.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms rose 18 per cent to Rs 31,709 crore in the just-ended September quarter. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL