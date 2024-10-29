Jio Payment Solutions gets online payment aggregator licence from RBI

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Jio Financial Services Ltd on Tuesday said its subsidiary Jio Payment Solutions Limited (JPSL) has received an 'Online Payment Aggregator' licence from the RBI.

The Reserve Bank of India has granted a certificate of authorisation to JPSL to operate as an 'Online Payment Aggregator' under Section 7 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, with effect from October 28, 2024, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services. PTI DP DP BAL BAL