Jio Payments Bank announces change in official website domain

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL), a subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), has announced a change in its official website domain name in line with RBI's guidelines.

The bank’s new website address is www.jiopayments.bank.in, replacing the earlier domain www.jiobank.in, JPBL said in a statement.

Customers and stakeholders are advised to visit the new domain for all official communications and to access JPBL’s online banking services, it said. PTI DP DP MR