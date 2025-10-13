Jio Payments Bank wins contract for MLFF project at 2 toll plazas on Gurugram-Jaipur highway

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Jio Financial Services on Monday said its subsidiary Jio Payments Bank has secured a contract to implement the FASTag Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based MLFF collection system at two toll plazas between Gurugram and Jaipur.

With this, Jio Payments Bank Ltd (JPBL) has forayed into next-generation tolling services for Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) road projects, which is an electronic toll collection system that eliminates physical toll booths and allows vehicles to pay tolls without slowing down or stopping.

In a regulatory filing, Jio Financial Services said the two toll plazas -- Shahjahanpur and Manoharpura, between Gurugram and Jaipur were awarded as part of the tender issued by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) for managing toll processing under India's pilot MLFF project.

So far, five MLFF bids have been awarded, of which JPBL has secured two, demonstrating its competitiveness in this space.

Securing the contract to collect and process tolls for an MLFF project is a significant milestone for JPBL, building on the foundation of its FASTag acquisition-based toll processing operations, which commenced in July 2025, Jio Fin said.

JPBL is currently managing toll operations at 11 toll plazas on different highway stretches as an acquirer bank. With the acquisition of toll management rights at these two MLFF road projects, JPBL is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the country's evolving infrastructure-linked digital payments landscape, it added.

Jio Payments Bank Managing Director & CEO Vinod Easwaran said, "Our expansion into the tolling ecosystem is a natural progression of our mission to digitise everyday payments and build smart financial infrastructure at scale.

"By leveraging the synergy of digital capabilities with the group ecosystem, we are actively building capabilities to participate in the evolving mobility ecosystem in India," Easwaran said. PTI JD DR DR