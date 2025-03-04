Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco, Nokia team up to create Open Telecom AI Platform

New Delhi: Jio Platforms has teamed up with proprietary technology companies AMD, Cisco, and Nokia to build an Open Telecom AI Platform that is expected to enhance network security and efficiency, while reducing technology costs.

The multi-domain intelligence framework will integrate AI and automation into every layer of network operations, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

"In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, Jio is advancing the Open Telecom AI Platform to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems.

"This initiative goes beyond automation -- it's about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem," Reliance Jio, Group CEO, Mathew Oommen said in the statement.

The AI platform will be a large language model (AI search engine) agnostic and utilize an open application interface to optimise its functionality and capabilities, the statement said.

Nokia President and CEO, Pekka Lundmark said that the company possesses trusted technology leadership in multiple domains, including RAN, Core, fixed broadband, IP and optical transport.

"The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimize and monetize their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of artificial intelligence," he said.

The new Open Telecom AI Platform planned by Jio Platforms, AMD, Cisco, and Nokia will be built with Jio as the first customer, creating a replicable reference architecture and deployable solution for the broader global service provider industry.

AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su said the company will leverage its portfolio of high-performance CPUs, GPUs, and adaptive computing solutions for the platform.

Cisco, Chair and CEO, Chuck Robbins said that the collaboration with Jio Platforms Ltd, AMD and Nokia harnesses the expertise of industry leaders to revolutionize networks with AI.