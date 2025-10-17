Jio Platforms net profit jumps 13% to Rs 7,379 crore on higher ARPU

New Delhi: Jio Platforms on Friday reported a 12.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,379 crore for the July-September quarter of 2025-26, driven by a rise in average revenue per user and higher traction in fixed wireless access service, JioAirFiber.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms, which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses, rose 14.6 per cent to Rs 36,332 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 31,709 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 42,652 crore in the second quarter of FY25, 14.9 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

ARPU - a key metric for telcos - increased by 8.4 per cent to Rs 211.4 during the reported quarter from Rs 195.1 a year ago.

Jio added over 10 lakh new homes each month, taking the total connected premises to about 2.3 crore with fixed broadband. JioAirFiber reported a subscriber base of 95 lakh, with the speed of connecting over 10 lakh new homes every month.