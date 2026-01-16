Jio Platforms Q3 profit jumps 11.3 pc to Rs 7,629 cr on higher ARPU

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Jio Platforms on Friday reported an 11.3 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 7,629 crore, on account of rise in subscriber base, average revenue per user, and scaling up of digital services.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6,857 crore after taking into account the share of profit and loss of associates and joint ventures.

The revenue from operations of Jio Platforms -- which houses Reliance Industries' telecom and digital businesses -- rose 12.7 per cent to Rs 37,262 crore during the quarter from Rs 33,074 crore in the year-ago period.

The gross revenue stood at Rs 43,683 crore in the December quarter, 12.7 per cent higher than the corresponding period of the previous year.

ARPU -- a key metric for telcos -- increased 5.1 per cent to Rs 213.7 during the reported quarter from Rs 203.3 a year ago.

"ARPU increased to Rs 213.7 with higher customer engagement, partly offset by promotional offers for unlimited 5G and fixed broadband services," the statement said. PTI PRS TRB