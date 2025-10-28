Jio powers digital Punjab with over 1 million premises connected through JioFiber & JioAirFiber

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it has connected more than one million houses and business premises in the state with high-speed broadband and home entertainment by expanding its JioFiber and JioAirFiber services.

As per the latest data released by TRAI, JioAirFiber has around 6 lakh subscribers, while around 4.40 lakh premises are now connected with high-speed JioFiber service across Punjab, as on September 30, 2025, the company said in a statement here.

Jio True 5G service is now available for every home and small business across all 23 districts, 98 tehsils and thousands of villages across the state.

It has been getting an overwhelming response across the state, with thousands of customers spanning all age groups and areas of the state from vivid backgrounds, daily adopting it, the company said.

The rapid adoption of JioAirFiber, which provides high-speed 5G services, has enhanced Punjab's digital infrastructure, enabling significant improvements in education, healthcare, agriculture, and entertainment.

JioAirFiber's cutting-edge connectivity solutions have truly enhanced the state's digital infrastructure, especially across rural and remote areas of the state as it overcomes the challenges of last-mile connectivity arising due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical fibre to the premises, the company said.

JioAirFiber has provided an opportunity to TV or broadband users to upgrade to a world-class latest home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service, it said. PTI VSD MR MR