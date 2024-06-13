Jio Satellite Communications seeks trial spectrum after IN-Space clearance

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Jio Satellite Communications has sought spectrum from the Department of Telecom (DoT) to start trial of satellite broadband services following authorisation granted by In-Space, sources aware of the development said.

The Department of Telecom has already granted satellite communication service licence GMPCS and internet service provider licence to Jio Satellite Communications.

"Jio Satellite Communications has applied for trial to spectrum last month. The commercial rollout will start once the government finalises spectrum for satellite communication," a source told PTI.

Reliance Industries Group firm Jio Platforms has formed a joint venture with Luxembourg-based SES for satellite communication services.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-Space) authorised Jio Satellite Communications in April to operate satellite services in Indian space.

Besides, Jio Satellite Communications, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb has also received all the clearance. It was issued a trial spectrum in March.

While the The Telecommunications Act, 2023 provides for administrative allocation of spectrum for point-to-point communications to satellite companies, the rules and details of radio waves allocation are yet to to be finalised by the government. PTI PRS SKU TRB