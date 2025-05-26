Jio seeks DoT approval to use 26 GHz band spectrum for WiFi

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Reliance Jio has approached the telecom department's Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) to seek approval to use radiowaves in a 26 GHz band for WiFi services.

The request was made last week, sources said.

According to sources, Jio has approached TEC - the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) - seeking approval to use radiowaves in the 26 GHz band for WiFi services.

An email sent to Jio did not elicit a response.

It is pertinent to mention that the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) or the bid document for the 2022 auction specifies that prior clearance is a must in case the spectrum assigned for 5G is being used for other technology.

"In case of switching over to a different technology (other than GSM/WCDMA/LTE/ CDMA/IMT-2020 - 5G technology), while rolling out the networks for compliance of roll-out obligations, information regarding the new technology should be given at least six months before any new technology Base Station site is offered for testing. The technology should be based on standards approved by ITU/TEC or any other International Standards Organisation/ bodies," according to the NIA.

The telecom spectrum auctions conducted in 2022 received Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids in all, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with a Rs 88,078 crore bid.

Jio, India's largest telecom firm, had acquired spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands in that auction.